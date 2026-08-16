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Jeff McNeil News: Sitting out against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 12:00pm

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The Athletics will give McNeil a day off for the series finale while the Rangers send southpaw Cody Bradford to the bump. Tommy White will draw the start at first base in place of McNeil, who has submitted a .935 OPS with three stolen bases through his first 10 games of August.

Jeff McNeil
Sacramento Athletics
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