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Jeff McNeil News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

McNeil is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Twins on Wednesday.

McNeil will take a breather after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Minnesota. Tommy White will start at first base and bat fifth against Twins southpaw Connor Prielipp.

Jeff McNeil
Sacramento Athletics
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