Jeff McNeil News: Tallies three RBI in win

McNeil went 2-for-4 with a three-RBI double in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, McNeil smashed a bases-clearing double into right field to extend the Athletics' lead to 7-1, which would hold as the final score. The second baseman has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .409/.440/.545 with three doubles, six RBI and one run over his past seven games, raising the veteran's season OPS to .801. It has been a strong year in the batting average department for McNeil, who's hitting north of .300 (.314) for the first time since 2022, when he won the National League batting title and hit .326 across 148 regular-season contests with the Mets.