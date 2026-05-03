Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil News: Tallies three RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 8:12pm

McNeil went 2-for-4 with a three-RBI double in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, McNeil smashed a bases-clearing double into right field to extend the Athletics' lead to 7-1, which would hold as the final score. The second baseman has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .409/.440/.545 with three doubles, six RBI and one run over his past seven games, raising the veteran's season OPS to .801. It has been a strong year in the batting average department for McNeil, who's hitting north of .300 (.314) for the first time since 2022, when he won the National League batting title and hit .326 across 148 regular-season contests with the Mets.

Jeff McNeil
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
27 days ago