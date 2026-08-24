Jeff McNeil News: Trio of hits in loss
McNeil went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Twins.
McNeil sparked the Athletics' rally in the ninth inning with a two-RBI double, though the comeback ultimately fell short. The veteran has mashed since the All-Star break, slashing .373/.393/.520 with three homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs and five stolen bases over his past 30 games. His season marks remain fairly pedestrian, however, as McNeil is hitting .267/.318/.362 with six homers, 45 RBI, 37 runs and six stolen bases in 115 contests.
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