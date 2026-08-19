Jeff McNeil News: Two RBI in loss
McNeil went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to the Royals.
McNeil started off the scoring in the first with an RBI double where he came around to score later that inning, and then got an RBI single in a busy fifth inning for the Athletics. The 34-year-old got the start at second base this game after platooning at first with Tommy White since Nick Kurtz was put on the injured list (thumb). Since the All-Star break, McNeil has been swinging a hot bat with a .386/.409/.554 slash line and 17 RBI over 26 games.
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