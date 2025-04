High-A South Bend placed Rojas on the 7-day injured list with a hamstring injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Rojas is close to being ready to join the South Bend Cubs, per Callis. Rojas, who turns 20 later this month, spent all of last season at High-A, logging a .245/.310/.336 slash line with six home runs and 13 steals in 96 games.