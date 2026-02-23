Jefferson Rojas News: Connects on first spring home run

Rojas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Rojas received an invite to major-league spring training at just 20 years of age, and he didn't look overmatched Monday as he connected for his first Cactus League home run. The young shortstop is not on Chicago's 40-man roster and has yet to play above the Double-A level, so he's almost certainly ticketed for a return to the minors, but he could turn some heads with a strong spring. Rojas is worth keeping a close eye on in dynasty formats this season, particularly if he keeps developing his power stroke.