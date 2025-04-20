Jeffrey Springs Injury: Departs with hamstring tightness

Springs was removed from Sunday's start against the Brewers due to right hamstring tightness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It was a rough afternoon for Springs from beginning to end, as he gave up six runs (four earned) and eight stolen bases over 2.1 innings before tweaking his hamstring while attempting to field a grounder. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the left-hander's availability for his next turn through the rotation is now up in the air.