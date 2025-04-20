Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs Injury: Departs with hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Springs was removed from Sunday's start against the Brewers due to right hamstring tightness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It was a rough afternoon for Springs from beginning to end, as he gave up six runs (four earned) and eight stolen bases over 2.1 innings before tweaking his hamstring while attempting to field a grounder. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the left-hander's availability for his next turn through the rotation is now up in the air.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now