Jeffrey Springs Injury: Expected to make next start
Springs (hip) is expected to be available for his next scheduled start, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Springs exited Thursday's 6-3 win over the Royals in the fourth inning due to right hip soreness, but manager Mark Kotsay noted after the contest that the pitcher's removal was precautionary. Kotsay explained that Springs was likely able to continue, and he "made the decision" for his starter, removing him from the game, but the manager doesn't "see any reason for him to miss a start." Springs is projected to face Philadelphia on the road early next week.
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