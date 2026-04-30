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Jeffrey Springs Injury: Leaves outing with hip soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Springs was removed from Thursday's start against the Royals after three innings due to right hip soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Springs probably wasn't long for the game, anyway, having needed 67 pitches to navigate through his three frames, but an issue with his hip was apparently the reason for the quick hook. The southpaw yielded two runs on five hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch before exiting. The Athletics should have more information on Springs' condition after the game. He is tentatively lined up to face the Phillies on the road in his next start.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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