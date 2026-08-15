Jeffrey Springs Injury: Makes rehab start Friday

Springs (hip) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over three innings with Single-A Stockton on Friday.

Springs returned to game action for the first time since landing on the injured list Aug. 4 due to right hip discomfort, throwing 41 of 59 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen if he'll make another rehab appearance before returning to the active roster, though the southpaw's poor results this year make it far from a guarantee that he'll reclaim a spot in the starting rotation. In 22 starts this season, Springs has posted a 3-11 record with a 6.17 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB across 108 innings.