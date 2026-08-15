Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs Injury: Makes rehab start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:35pm

Springs (hip) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over three innings with Single-A Stockton on Friday.

Springs returned to game action for the first time since landing on the injured list Aug. 4 due to right hip discomfort, throwing 41 of 59 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen if he'll make another rehab appearance before returning to the active roster, though the southpaw's poor results this year make it far from a guarantee that he'll reclaim a spot in the starting rotation. In 22 starts this season, Springs has posted a 3-11 record with a 6.17 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB across 108 innings.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
15 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 26
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago