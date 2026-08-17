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Jeffrey Springs Injury: Slated to rejoin rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Athletics plan to reinstate Springs (hip) from the 15-day injured list and insert him into the rotation at some point during the upcoming week, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Though the team hasn't confirmed when Springs will slot into the rotation, he'll most likely take the hill either Wednesday or Thursday in Kansas City. Springs landed on the IL on Aug. 4 due to right hip discomfort but was able to restart a throwing program a day later. He reported to Single-A Stockton and made his lone rehab start Friday, tossing 59 pitches (41 strikes) while recording four punchouts and allowing five hits and no walks over three innings. Springs may have a light cap on his pitch count in his return to the Athletics, though fantasy managers may want to avoid streaming him in any case after he submitted a 6.17 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 108 innings in 22 starts prior to hitting the IL.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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