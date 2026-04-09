Jeffrey Springs News: Allows one hit over seven innings
Springs (2-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Yankees, allowing just one hit and two walks with six strikeouts across seven shutout innings.
On a getaway day, neither offense seemed interested in scoring, as the Athletics scratched out one run on seven hits in eight innings against Ryan Weathers on the opposite side. Springs had everything working Thursday, as his fastball, slider and changeup kept the Yankees off balance. Springs now has a microscopic 1.47 ERA and 15:6 K:BB across his first 18.1 innings this season. He's slated to face the Rangers at home Tuesday.
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