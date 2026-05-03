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Jeffrey Springs News: Cleared for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 5:29am

Springs (hip) is listed as the Athletics' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Though Springs was lifted after three innings during his most recent start in Thursday's win over the Royals after experiencing right hip soreness, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said afterward that the southpaw was removed merely as a precaution. The skipper added that he didn't expect Springs to miss a start, and the 33-year-old now looks like he'll be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation after receiving treatment for the hip issue. Springs will head into Wednesday's outing with a 3-2 record, 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB through 38.2 innings over seven starts.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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