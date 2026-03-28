Jeffrey Springs News: Comes away with no-decision

Springs didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw tossed 51 of 83 pitches for strikes in a stingy performance. Springs set career highs in 2025 with 171 innings and 11 wins, but his 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 138:54 K:BB highlight his somewhat limited fantasy appeal. He'll try to give the A;s more quality innings in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Astros.