Jeffrey Springs News: Contains Phillies in no-decision
Springs didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
The 33-year-old southpaw filled the zone perhaps to a fault Wednesday, as he threw 55 of his 75 pitches for strikes but gave up his second-most knocks of the year. Even so, Springs managed to limit the damage and has now tossed at least five frames in every start so far except his last, when he was lifted early due to hip soreness. He'll bring a solid 3.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across 44 innings into his next outing, which is set to come against the Cardinals.
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