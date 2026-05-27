Jeffrey Springs News: Falls to Seattle
Springs (3-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out seven.
Seattle got to Springs early Wednesday, scoring three unearned runs on a Rob Refsnyder homer following a Jeff McNeil error with two outs. While Springs' final line was decent (his seven strikeouts matched a season high), the southpaw would ultimately come away with his fourth consecutive loss. After starting the year 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA in his first four starts (24.2 innings), Springs has gone 0-6 with a 5.62 ERA in his subsequent eight outings (41.2 innings). Springs will look to turn things around his next time out, currently scheduled to come on the road next week against the Cubs.
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