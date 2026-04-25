Jeffrey Springs News: Falters late in loss
Springs (3-2) took the loss against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.
Springs entered the sixth inning with a 3-2 lead but surrendered a two-run homer off the bat of Josh Jung before finishing the frame. The southpaw has now allowed 11 earned runs over consecutive losses after holding opponents to just four earned runs through his first four starts. He'll carry a 3.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 35.2 innings into a home matchup with the Guardians next weekend.
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