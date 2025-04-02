Jeffrey Springs News: Gives up four runs in loss

Springs (1-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday. He gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out three across three innings.

Springs started out strong with two first-inning strikeouts, but things unravelled in the second frame when he gave up four runs, three of which came from a Seiya Suzuki home run. Springs gave up a fifth run in the third inning (though it was unearned), and his day was done at the conclusion of the frame after tossing 82 pitches (50 strikes). The 32-year-old southpaw will look to get back in the win column in his next start, and he's lined up to face the Padres next week at home.