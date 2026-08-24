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Jeffrey Springs News: Ineffective in 12th loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Springs (3-12) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out three.

The southpaw wasn't particularly effective, getting knocked out in the fifth inning after surrendering a solo homer to Ryan Kreidler and an RBI single to Kody Clemens. Springs threw 89 pitches (60 strikes) before exiting. In two starts since returning from an injured list stint due to right hip discomfort, the 33-year-old has allowed six runs with a 4:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings. Springs will take a 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 92:49 K:BB across 118.1 innings (24 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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