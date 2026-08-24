Jeffrey Springs News: Ineffective in 12th loss
Springs (3-12) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out three.
The southpaw wasn't particularly effective, getting knocked out in the fifth inning after surrendering a solo homer to Ryan Kreidler and an RBI single to Kody Clemens. Springs threw 89 pitches (60 strikes) before exiting. In two starts since returning from an injured list stint due to right hip discomfort, the 33-year-old has allowed six runs with a 4:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings. Springs will take a 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 92:49 K:BB across 118.1 innings (24 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Orioles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Monday, August 24Yesterday
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More