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Jeffrey Springs News: Makes return from 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:47pm

The Athletics reinstated Springs (hip) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

The veteran southpaw is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Royals in Kansas City. Springs spent just over the minimum 15 days on the shelf while recovering from right hip discomfort and was cleared to rejoin the Athletics after covering three innings and tossing 59 pitches in his lone rehab start with Single-A Stockton last week. He'll likely be operating with a light workload restriction in his return to the big-league rotation, though he hadn't reached six innings in any of his 11 appearances prior to landing on the shelf.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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