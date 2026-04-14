Jeffrey Springs News: Masterful again Tuesday

Springs (3-0) earned the win over Texas on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Springs gave up a run in the first inning but shut down the Rangers after that, allowing just one hit (a single) and one walk along with zero runs following that initial frame. The lefty recorded his third straight quality start, all of which have resulted in victories. Springs has been one of MLB's best hurlers in the early portion of the season, posting a 1.46 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 24.2 frames though his first four starts. He's shown some flashes of excellence in prior campaigns -- especially in 2022, when he put up a 2.46 ERA across 135.1 regular-season innings with the Rays -- so fantasy managers have reason to hope that Springs can maintain this groove, though he's unlikely to be quite this good for the remainder of the season.