Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs News: Masterful again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:38pm

Springs (3-0) earned the win over Texas on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Springs gave up a run in the first inning but shut down the Rangers after that, allowing just one hit (a single) and one walk along with zero runs following that initial frame. The lefty recorded his third straight quality start, all of which have resulted in victories. Springs has been one of MLB's best hurlers in the early portion of the season, posting a 1.46 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 24.2 frames though his first four starts. He's shown some flashes of excellence in prior campaigns -- especially in 2022, when he put up a 2.46 ERA across 135.1 regular-season innings with the Rays -- so fantasy managers have reason to hope that Springs can maintain this groove, though he's unlikely to be quite this good for the remainder of the season.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago