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Jeffrey Springs News: No-decision in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Springs pitched 5.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits and three walks and had a no-decision in the 9-7 loss to the Royals on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Springs spent the minimum amount of days on the 15-day injured list for right hip discomfort and returned Wednesday with a solid 85-pitch effort. The left-hander surprisingly tossed his longest outing since May 22, even coming off the injury, but failed to break his 11-game losing streak. The 33-year-old is slated to pitch next week against Minnesota.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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