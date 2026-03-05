Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs News: Punches out four in spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Springs allowed three hits and a walk over 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Springs allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base but ultimately worked through traffic to deliver a scoreless outing. The performance marked an improvement from the 33-year-old's first Cactus League appearance against the Royals on Friday, when he allowed four earned runs, including a home run, over 1.2 innings. The southpaw appeared in 32 games (30 starts) in 2025 spanning 171 innings, posting a 4.11 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a career-low 7.3 K/9. Springs is expected to slot into the middle of the rotation for his second season with the Athletics in 2026.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeffrey Springs See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago