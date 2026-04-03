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Jeffrey Springs News: Sharp in win over Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:20pm

Springs (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Astros on Friday.

Springs collected his first quality start of the season and showed some improvement from his season debut. He threw 66 of 103 pitches for strikes in this outing, limiting the damage to a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly in the third inning. Springs has a 9:4 K:BB with three runs allowed over 11.1 innings across two starts this season. He had a decent 2025, posting a 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 138:54 K:BB over 171 innings across 32 appearances (30 starts). Springs should be firmly in the rotation for the Athletics this season, and he could rebound in the strikeout department since his 7.3 K/9 last year was a career low. The southpaw is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Yankees.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
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