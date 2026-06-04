Jeffrey Springs News: Struggles in no-decision
Springs didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cubs. He allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out three and gave up two home runs.
Springs has given up at least four runs in three of his last five appearances, and he's failed to pitch past the fifth inning in his last two starts. Over that five-game stretch, the 33-year-old southpaw owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, but perhaps the most concerning stat is the fact that he's given up seven homers in just 26 innings. Springs will aim to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Brewers.
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