Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario Injury: Out after having tooth pulled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Candelario is currently sidelined after having a painful wisdom tooth pulled Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Candelario left camp Monday for an appointment and then returned to the dentist Tuesday to have the tooth extracted. He should be ready to play again in a day or two. Candelario is slated for regular playing time with the Reds this season, likely between both corner infield spots and designated hitter.

Jeimer Candelario
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now