Jeimer Candelario News: Belts third spring homer
Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.
Candelario accounted for the Angels' first run with a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. The utility infielder is tied for second on the team with three long balls this spring, and he's added four doubles, a triple, seven runs and seven RBI while slashing .250/.333/.625. Candelario is in camp as a non-roster invitee on a minor-league contract, but MLB.com projects him to make the Opening Day roster in a reserve role, and his odds of doing so increased substantially when Christian Moore and Kyren Paris were optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.
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