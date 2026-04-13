Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 7:13am

The Angels outrighted Candelario to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Candelario was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, and he'll remain in the organization at the Triple-A level after clearing waivers. After securing a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Candelario slashed just .111/.200/.222 over 20 plate appearances before being cut loose.

Jeimer Candelario
Los Angeles Angels
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