Jeimer Candelario News: Getting reps at keystone

Candelario was spotted taking grounders at second base Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It remains to be seen whether the Angels will give Candelario a chance at second base during an exhibition, but Bollinger notes that his work at the keystone is an effort to improve his versatility. The Angels are presumably enjoying what they've seen so far this spring out of the 32-year-old, who is 8-for-24 with one home run, four RBI and five runs scored.