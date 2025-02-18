Jeimer Candelario News: Getting shot at third base

Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that he wants to give Candelario a shot to start at third base, because it sets the team up better, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Candelario will be one of several players who will see time at the hot corner during spring training. In addition to Candelario, the group includes Gavin Lux, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte. Prospect Cam Collier will also be in the mix. Candelario added weight during the offseason, but he said it's redistributed and wants to add another five pounds to help get him through the regular season. He missed the final month-and-a-half of the 2024 season due to a toe injury and appeared in 112 games.