Jeimer Candelario News: Logs first XBH

Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers

Candelario rapped his first extra-base hit of the season to deliver the second run of Cincinnati's two-run eighth inning, the first runs the Reds scored in 35 innings. He's batting .214 (6-for-28) as part of a team-wide batting malaise to the start the season. Other than the 14-run outburst Monday against the Rangers, the Reds have averaged 1.71 runs per game over seven contests.