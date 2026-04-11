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Jeimer Candelario News: Loses 40-man spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 8:00am

The Angels designated Candelario for assignment Saturday.

Candelario won a spot on the Angels' big-league roster out of spring training but has since gone just 2-for-18 at the plate with three runs scored and eight strikeouts. He'll be jettisoned from the 40-man roster to make room for Vaughn Grissom (wrist), who was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Jeimer Candelario
Los Angeles Angels
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