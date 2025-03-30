Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario News: Moves to DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 6:34am

Candelario served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.

Candelario, who started Opening Day at third base, moved to DH on Saturday, when Spencer Steer was given a rest day. Steer is dealing with a wonky shoulder that's limiting him to DH for now. Candelario will see time at third base, first base and DH, while the Reds cope with Steer's situation and Austin Hays' calf injury. Gavin Lux, who is also expected to get starts at the hot corner, has been filling in for Hays in left field. There are moving parts to consider with respect to Candelario, who has three hits, two walks and three RBI through eight plate appearances.

Jeimer Candelario
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now