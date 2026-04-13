Jeimer Candelario News: Outrighted to Triple-A

The Angels outrighted Candelario to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Candelario was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, and he'll remain in the organization in Triple-A after clearing waivers. He spent the second half of the 2025 season in the Yankees' organization with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes, and across 61 games he posted a .203/.289/.357 slash line with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 256 plate appearances.