Jeimer Candelario News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Angels outrighted Candelario to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Candelario was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, and he'll remain in the organization in Triple-A after clearing waivers. He spent the second half of the 2025 season in the Yankees' organization with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes, and across 61 games he posted a .203/.289/.357 slash line with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 256 plate appearances.
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