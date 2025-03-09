Fantasy Baseball
Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario News: Returns to spring lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Candelario (tooth) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and will bat cleanup in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Candelario is back in the lineup for the first time in a week after he recently had a wisdom tooth extracted and missed a few workouts as a result. The 31-year-old should be ready to handle a near-everyday role once the season begins, with Candelario likely to move around between DH and the corner-infield spots.

Jeimer Candelario
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
