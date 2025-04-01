Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario News: Slides to 1B mid-game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 5:46am

Candelario started at third base and went 1-for-5 Monday's 14-3 win over Texas.

Candelario, who has started all four games thus far, was moved mid-game to first base when Christian Encarnacion-Strand (hand) was removed after being hit by a pitch. Imaging came back negative, but Encarnacion-Strand may not be ready to go Tuesday. In that event, it's likely Candelario starts at first with Santiago Espinal entering the lineup at third.

Jeimer Candelario
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now