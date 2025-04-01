Jeimer Candelario News: Slides to 1B mid-game
Candelario started at third base and went 1-for-5 Monday's 14-3 win over Texas.
Candelario, who has started all four games thus far, was moved mid-game to first base when Christian Encarnacion-Strand (hand) was removed after being hit by a pitch. Imaging came back negative, but Encarnacion-Strand may not be ready to go Tuesday. In that event, it's likely Candelario starts at first with Santiago Espinal entering the lineup at third.
