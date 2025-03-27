Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario News: Starts at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Candelario started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 6-4 loss to San Francisco.

Candelario was part of crowded corner infield spots during spring training, but a late injury to outfielder Austin Hays (calf) led to Gavin Lux playing left field Thursday. That should give Candelario a near-daily role at third base, first base of DH in the early going. He underwhelmed overall at the plate in 2024, his first with the Reds, but he managed to hit the 20-homer mark for a second consecutive season.

Jeimer Candelario
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now