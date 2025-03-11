Jeimer Candelario News: Swats first spring homer

Candelario started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's spring game against San Diego.

Candelario belted his first spring home run in the first inning. He missed some time after having a tooth pulled and returned to the field Sunday. Reds manager Terry Francona gave him seven at-bats over the two games since his return, as Candelario missed plate appearances while being sidelined the last week. He's played first base (three times), third base (twice) and DH (twice) during Cactus League games, and Candelario's primary home this season is not yet settled. Spencer Steer's shoulder injury, projected to land him on the injured list to open the season, allows for Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Gavin Lux to be in the lineup. Those decisions will get trickier once Steer is ready to go.