Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Encarnacion was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against Cleveland due to an apparent hand injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Encarnacion injured his hand while diving for a ball in the outfield. The severity of his injury isn't immediately clear, but the Giants should offer some more information once they're able to take a closer look at him.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
