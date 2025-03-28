Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Getting surgery Friday

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said that Encarnacion is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday on his fractured left hand, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A potential recovery timeline for Encarnacion could be provided shortly after his surgery is completed, but the 27-year-old appears likely to miss at least the first month of the season. Before injuring his hand in the final week of spring training, Encarnacion appeared likely to open the season as the Giants' primary designated hitter, but those duties are now expected to fall to Wilmer Flores, who slugged a three-run home run in San Francisco's Opening Day win over Cincinnati.