Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Has fractured hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Encarnacion was diagnosed with a fractured left hand Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion was originally diagnosed with a jammed finger after making a diving play in Friday's Cactus League game. However, X-rays have since revealed that the 27-year-old suffered a much more significant injury and will presumably need to miss an extended period of time. He had been expected to serve as the Giants' primary DH this season, though that title may now be passed onto Wilmer Flores until Encarnacion recovers.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
