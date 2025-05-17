Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Managing soreness ahead of return

Encarnacion (hand), who was sent to Triple-A Sacramento for a rehab assignment May 10, returned to San Francisco on Friday and is set to be re-evaluated after experiencing soreness, per MLB.com.

Since beginning his rehab assignment, Encarnacion has made two appearances with Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .429/.500/.571 with two RBI, a double and a run scored across eight plate appearances. The 27-year-old fractured his left hand in mid-March and is expected to return to the majors by late May. Encarnacion said he feels fine, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, but the Giants will likely continue easing him back into action, as he isn't eligible to come off the injured list until May 25.