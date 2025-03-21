Fantasy Baseball
Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Scheduled for X-rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Encarnacion jammed his left ring finger while making a diving play during Friday's spring game against the Guardians, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Encarnacion will receive X-rays on his hand/finger, which will help determine how much time the 27-year-old will miss. If he ends up having to sit out the start of the regular season, Wilmer Flores would be the leading candidate to receive more DH opportunities.

