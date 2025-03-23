Fantasy Baseball
Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Set for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Encarnacion (hand) will undergo hand surgery in Los Angeles on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion suffered a fractured left hand Friday against the Guardians, which will now be addressed via a procedure a few days later. The 27-year-old will miss a month of action at least while recovering and in the meantime, Wilmer Flores stands to operate in a more significant role with the Giants to open the season.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
