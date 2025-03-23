Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Set for surgery

Encarnacion (hand) will undergo hand surgery in Los Angeles on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion suffered a fractured left hand Friday against the Guardians, which will now be addressed via a procedure a few days later. The 27-year-old will miss a month of action at least while recovering and in the meantime, Wilmer Flores stands to operate in a more significant role with the Giants to open the season.