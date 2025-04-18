Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Sheds brace on left hand

Encarnacion is no longer wearing a brace on his left hand, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list at the start of the season after undergoing surgery in March to repair a fracture in his left hand. He hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to start swinging a bat, but he's doing more exercises to get his hand and forearm back to full strength. Encarnacion appeared in 35 games for the Giants in 2024, slashing .248/.277/.425 with one stolen base, 13 runs scored, five homers and 19 RBI across 119 plate appearances.