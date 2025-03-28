Fantasy Baseball
Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Undergoing surgery Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 1:23pm

Encarnacion is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday on his fractured left hand, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 27-year-old appears likely to miss at least the first month of the season. Before injuring his hand in the final week of spring training, Encarnacion was on track to open the season as the Giants' primary designated hitter, but those duties are now expected to fall to Wilmer Flores, who slugged a three-run home run in San Francisco's Opening Day win over Cincinnati.

