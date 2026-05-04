Jerar Encarnacion News: Booted off 40-man roster
The Giants designated Encarnacion for assignment Monday.
Encarnacion hasn't seen much action this season despite making the Giants' Opening Day roster. He has struggled at the plate when he has played, slashing .176/.200/.206 across 35 plate appearances. Encarnacion does not have any minor-league options left, so he may explore his opportunities elsewhere if he is not claimed off waivers by another team.
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