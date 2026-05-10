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Jerar Encarnacion News: Bound for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Encarnacion elected free agency Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After the Giants designated him for assignment Monday, the 28-year-old outfielder went unclaimed off waivers. Rather than sticking around in the organization as a member of the Triple-A Sacramento roster, Encarnacion opted to try his luck on the open market. Encarnacion will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing just .176/.200/.206 over 35 plate appearances with the Giants prior to being removed from their 40-man roster.

Jerar Encarnacion
 Free Agent
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