Jerar Encarnacion News: Bound for free agency
Encarnacion elected free agency Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After the Giants designated him for assignment Monday, the 28-year-old outfielder went unclaimed off waivers. Rather than sticking around in the organization as a member of the Triple-A Sacramento roster, Encarnacion opted to try his luck on the open market. Encarnacion will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing just .176/.200/.206 over 35 plate appearances with the Giants prior to being removed from their 40-man roster.
Jerar Encarnacion
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerar Encarnacion See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerar Encarnacion See More