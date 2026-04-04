Jerar Encarnacion News: Doubles in defeat

Encarnacion started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets.

Casey Schmitt was scratched from the lineup Friday due to back tightness, opening the door for Encarnacion to make his first start of the season. The 28-year-old recorded his first hit of the campaign with a double in the eighth inning before coming around to score San Francisco's final run of the game. Rafael Devers has yet to play first base due to lingering left hamstring tightness, so Encarnacion may continue to start if Schmitt misses additional time.